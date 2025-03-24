Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,131 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Evergy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,532,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,469,000 after purchasing an additional 288,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,906,000 after buying an additional 256,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,650,000 after acquiring an additional 583,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 131.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Evergy Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $67.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $69.93.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.45%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.