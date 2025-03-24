Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 197 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RLI alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in RLI by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RLI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

RLI Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RLI opened at $76.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.35 per share, with a total value of $356,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,206.50. This represents a 3.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Fick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $144,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,859.93. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.