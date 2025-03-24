Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,721,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,348,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,081,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $502.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $497.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.38. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $522.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

