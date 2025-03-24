Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,016 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 174.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.