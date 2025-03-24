Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 119,741 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,741 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Warby Parker worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $7,542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,129.78. The trade was a 96.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,651 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,092. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

