Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dayforce by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dayforce by 11.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Dayforce Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DAY opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 530.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.