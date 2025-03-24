Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 13,699 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 174.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 85,524 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. The trade was a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.