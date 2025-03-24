Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 26,634 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,634 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,797,000 after purchasing an additional 882,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,733,000 after buying an additional 1,283,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,215,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,468,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,581,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,496,000 after buying an additional 101,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 842.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,091 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

