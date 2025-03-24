Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 306 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 33,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,851.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,052.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,055.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,518.00 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FCNCA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,288.08.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

