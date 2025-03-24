Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,069 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $128.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.85 and a 200 day moving average of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,215.80. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $5,805,052.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,292.28. This trade represents a 75.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,186 shares of company stock worth $6,345,115. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

