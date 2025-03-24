Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,284 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,596 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,138 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.0 %

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Shares of HAL opened at $24.75 on Monday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.