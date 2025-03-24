Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,842 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Infosys Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.34 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

