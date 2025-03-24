Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,172 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 3,180.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $41.52 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.55.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

