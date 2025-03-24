Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in HSBC by 124.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in HSBC by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 141,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

