Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 211.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 127.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 59,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 50.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

