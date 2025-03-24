Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells $592,959.60 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

