e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,742 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,321,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $68,775,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 20,187.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,497,000 after buying an additional 333,093 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after acquiring an additional 197,028 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ELF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

