Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Martin E. Franklin Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Element Solutions Stock Performance
Element Solutions stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 209.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 217,624 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,889,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
