Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 17,879 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Element Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $25.31 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

