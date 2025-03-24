Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 716 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $97.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.25%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.