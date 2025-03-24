Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 6,089 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,328 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 393,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 106,869 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

