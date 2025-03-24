Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,460,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,688 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $51,642,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,503,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,764 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $34,131,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $25,669,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

GPK opened at $25.31 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

