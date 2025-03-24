Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,897 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 210,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in NU by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in NU by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

NYSE:NU opened at $11.62 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

