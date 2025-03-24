Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 32.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Barclays by 19.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth $3,647,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 20.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $15.76 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.