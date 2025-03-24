Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $931,000 in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

KBWB opened at $63.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.19.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

