Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

