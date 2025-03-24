Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 48,804 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,804 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

