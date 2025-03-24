Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $21,838,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 251,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 874,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 191,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,260,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,799.30. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

