Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Equitable by 700.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,563,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,126,000 after buying an additional 1,367,837 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,466 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Equitable by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,659,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,351,000 after purchasing an additional 957,828 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Equitable by 1,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 875,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,302,000 after purchasing an additional 802,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $29,939,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Up 0.2 %

EQH stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 25.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,536,349.35. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $369,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,023.24. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,364,610 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

