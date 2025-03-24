Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 56 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

JPM opened at $241.49 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.86 and a 200-day moving average of $239.50. The stock has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

