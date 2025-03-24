Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 20,334 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,334 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

