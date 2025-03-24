Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 10.8% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.40 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.40 ($0.82). 8,048,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 6,153,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.10 ($0.92).

Ferrexpo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £468.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.41.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The iron ore producer reported GBX (8.51) (($0.11)) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferrexpo had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Analysts forecast that Ferrexpo plc will post 3.7897311 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

