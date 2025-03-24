Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 1,847 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 145.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $117.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.