Financial Survey: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and Cars.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $687.60 million 0.98 -$11.80 million $0.40 22.78 Cars.com $719.15 million 1.03 $118.44 million $0.72 16.13

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. Cars.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NerdWallet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

38.8% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for NerdWallet and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cars.com 0 2 3 0 2.60

NerdWallet currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.61%. Cars.com has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.54%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Cars.com.

Volatility and Risk

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet 4.42% -2.08% -1.73% Cars.com 5.46% 9.99% 4.33%

Summary

Cars.com beats NerdWallet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

