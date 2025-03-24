Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $241.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

