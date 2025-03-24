Glenview Trust co Has $100 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $100,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $241.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.50. The company has a market capitalization of $675.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

