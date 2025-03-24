Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.19% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSUS stock opened at $77.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $84.76.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

