Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 338 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after buying an additional 5,849,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after buying an additional 1,596,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,698,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 599,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.36 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

