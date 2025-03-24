Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 567 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.09 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Griffin Securities cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

