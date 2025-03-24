Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 87 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $130.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $117.86 and a 12-month high of $144.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

