Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $269.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.34.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

