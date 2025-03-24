Harbour Investments Inc. Has $101,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 544,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 42,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $63.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.