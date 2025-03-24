Harbour Investments Inc. Has $106,000 Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,575,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 189.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 719,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after buying an additional 471,323 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 338.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 594,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after buying an additional 459,157 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ON by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,259,000 after buying an additional 440,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ON by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 349,789 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

About ON

Free Report

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

