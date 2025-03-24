Harbour Investments Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $120,897.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,822.60. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

