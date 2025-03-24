Harbour Investments Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDMV stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $32.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.65.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.