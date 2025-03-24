Harbour Investments Inc. Has $76,000 Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $46,696,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,078,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 195,150 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,376,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,650,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,768,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

NYSE TFX opened at $141.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.55 and a 52 week high of $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day moving average of $193.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

