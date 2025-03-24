Harbour Investments Inc. Has $77,000 Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $2,974,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 28,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 347,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 160,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

BNS stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $57.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

