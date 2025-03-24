Harbour Investments Inc. Has $77,000 Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,736 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $42.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

