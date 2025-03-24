Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ARM by 4,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,774,000 after purchasing an additional 791,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,655,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 244,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ARM by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after buying an additional 35,720 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $119.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

