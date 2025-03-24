Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,093,000 after purchasing an additional 90,933 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19,961.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 109,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 39.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $111.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.64%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

